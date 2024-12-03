Left Menu

Eco Campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Tackles Land Degradation

India's Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasizes the importance of healthy land for regional stability during the 16th UN Conference on Desertification in Riyadh. Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the initiative seeks to plant 140 crore trees by March 2025 to combat land degradation.

Updated: 03-12-2024 22:29 IST
  • India

India has underscored the vital role of healthy land in ensuring regional stability at the 16th UN Conference on Desertification in Riyadh. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav represented the nation, calling for international cooperation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to alleviate land degradation and climate change.

The campaign, which has already seen the plantation of more than a billion saplings this year, is a monumental step towards combating land degradation and restoring ecosystems. Launched on World Environment Day by PM Modi, it aims to plant 140 crore trees by March 2025, inviting global participation in preserving the planet.

Yadav revealed that India's efforts align with the goals outlined at COP16 and stressed the importance of community involvement, partnerships, and knowledge sharing in enhancing drought resilience and improving preparedness. He also noted that India has restored 22.5 million hectares of degraded land so far.

