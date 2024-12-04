Government Reviews Biogenic Methane Targets Amid New Scientific Findings

The Government will carefully review findings from an independent panel of national and international scientists regarding New Zealand’s biogenic methane targets, Ministers Todd McClay (Agriculture), Simon Watts (Climate Change), and Associate Ministers Andrew Hoggard and Mark Patterson announced today.

The panel's comprehensive report evaluates the latest methane science and provides evidence-based recommendations to align New Zealand's methane targets with its climate goals, including the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming limit.

The report outlines two primary scenarios for methane emission reductions by 2050 to achieve no additional warming compared to 2017 levels:

Rapid Global Emission Reductions: A 24% reduction in New Zealand’s biogenic methane emissions is required if the world accelerates climate policies to meet the Paris Agreement goal.

Slow Global Emission Reductions: A smaller reduction of 14–15% in methane emissions would suffice if global efforts to curb greenhouse gases remain limited over the coming decades.

Next Steps for Methane Targets

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts emphasized that the Government will take time to review the findings alongside advice from the Climate Change Commission. “We aim to confirm a balanced and science-driven target early next year,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay underscored the Government’s commitment to meeting climate obligations without jeopardizing the farming sector. “Our methane targets must be both scientifically based and practical. We’re investing over $400 million in the next four years to develop innovative tools and technologies to reduce on-farm emissions,” McClay said.

Supporting Farmers and Agricultural Innovation

Associate Ministers Andrew Hoggard and Mark Patterson highlighted New Zealand farmers’ efficiency in producing low-carbon food and reiterated the importance of innovation.

“New Zealand farmers are among the most carbon-efficient globally, and through continued investment in science and technology, we can lead methane mitigation efforts,” Hoggard stated.

Patterson emphasized the importance of partnerships in innovation. “We are committed to working with the industry to ensure farmers have access to science-based tools and remain at the forefront of methane reduction technology.”

Additional Initiatives to Support the Sector

Exclusion from the ETS: The Government has delivered on its promise to exclude agriculture from the Emissions Trading Scheme, prioritizing tailored solutions for the sector.

International Collaboration: New Zealand is actively participating in global agricultural research initiatives to develop methane mitigation technologies.

Farmer Support Programs: New funding will enhance education, training, and accessibility to low-emission farming tools.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

Industry groups have welcomed the scientific approach but stress the importance of practical targets. Many see the investment in methane-reducing technologies as a crucial step in maintaining New Zealand’s competitive edge in sustainable food production.

The Government aims to finalize its methane reduction targets and strategies in early 2025, ensuring they are robust, achievable, and reflective of the latest scientific advancements.

“Our focus is clear: to meet our international climate commitments while ensuring the sustainability of Kiwi farms and maintaining New Zealand’s reputation as a global leader in efficient and innovative food production,” McClay concluded.