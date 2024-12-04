Volunteers Brace for Malaysia's Monsoon-Driven Health Crisis

In the wake of devastating floods in Malaysia, health volunteers are gearing up to tackle a potential surge in waterborne diseases. The floods, which forced tens of thousands from their homes, are raising alarms as persistent rains are forecasted, leading to concerns about the spread of illnesses.

The northeastern state of Kelantan was among the hardest hit, with floodwaters just beginning to recede. Despite this, over 40,000 people remain in temporary shelters, anxious about a potential second wave of flooding this week. Viral videos of children playing in floodwaters have heightened fears of waterborne disease spread.

According to government reports, nearly 5,000 infectious disease cases have surfaced at Kelantan relief centers. While numbers are manageable, as per MERCY Malaysia, they remain vigilant for spikes. They've stored hygiene kits for distribution if needed during another community surge to shelters. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department anticipates continuous rains, possibly intensifying health risks.

