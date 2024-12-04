Left Menu

Volunteers Brace for Malaysia's Monsoon-Driven Health Crisis

In Malaysia, health volunteers are preparing for a surge in waterborne diseases due to recent floods that have displaced thousands. As floodwaters recede in Kelantan, concerns rise over potential new floods and the spread of illnesses. MERCY Malaysia is on alert and has stockpiled hygiene kits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:25 IST
Volunteers Brace for Malaysia's Monsoon-Driven Health Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of devastating floods in Malaysia, health volunteers are gearing up to tackle a potential surge in waterborne diseases. The floods, which forced tens of thousands from their homes, are raising alarms as persistent rains are forecasted, leading to concerns about the spread of illnesses.

The northeastern state of Kelantan was among the hardest hit, with floodwaters just beginning to recede. Despite this, over 40,000 people remain in temporary shelters, anxious about a potential second wave of flooding this week. Viral videos of children playing in floodwaters have heightened fears of waterborne disease spread.

According to government reports, nearly 5,000 infectious disease cases have surfaced at Kelantan relief centers. While numbers are manageable, as per MERCY Malaysia, they remain vigilant for spikes. They've stored hygiene kits for distribution if needed during another community surge to shelters. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department anticipates continuous rains, possibly intensifying health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024