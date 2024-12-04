IMPART: A New Tool in Climate Change Tracking by IIT Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has unveiled an innovative open-source application named IMPART, aimed at assisting researchers in tracking shifting water surface temperatures as a tool to monitor climate change.

IMPART offers a nuanced approach by calculating lake water surface temperatures while factoring in dynamic changes in lake areas, such as urbanization impacts, seasonal shifts, and rising temperatures. This advanced model provides more accurate temperature estimations.

The toolkit has successfully measured water temperatures for 342 lakes globally, with a significant focus on 115 lakes in India. By utilizing modern remote sensing and cloud-based platforms, IMPART enables precise temperature monitoring essential for climate scientists and resource management.

