Delhi Breathes Easy: Air Quality Improvement After 50 Days

After 50 days, Delhi's residents enjoyed improved air quality, with the AQI recorded in the 'moderate' category at 178, significantly better than the previous day's 268. This breath of fresh air is attributed to strong surface winds sweeping through the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality remained 'moderate' across most monitoring stations, except Sri Aurobindo Marg, which registered 'very poor' air quality. Despite this temporary relief, forecasts suggest a return to poorer conditions by the weekend.

The Decision Support System, crucial for pollution analysis in Delhi, faced criticism for delayed updates and outdated emissions data. Meanwhile, vehicular emissions remain a significant pollution source, and stubble burning's impact diminished over recent days.

