Delhi's Persistent Air Pollution Crisis: A Wake-Up Call

The National Green Tribunal is addressing a significant air pollution crisis in Delhi, driven by emissions from thermal plants and affected by weather conditions. A study found these plants emit vastly more sulfur dioxide than stubble burning. Various government bodies are being summoned for a response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for a response from the central government concerning the ongoing air pollution crisis in India's capital, Delhi. The tribunal's attention was captured by a media report outlining how emissions from thermal power plants and current weather conditions have worsened the air quality.

In an order dated November 27, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted a study from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which points to thermal plants as the cause of emitting 16 times more pollution compared to stubble burning. The alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) level recently reached 488, categorized as severe plus.

The tribunal identified the issue as a breach of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Environment Protection Act. Notices have been issued to officials from relevant ministries and pollution control boards across multiple states, requiring their response ahead of the next hearing scheduled for March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

