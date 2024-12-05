Tragedy Strikes: Thirteen Missing in Shenzhen Railway Site Collapse
Thirteen workers are missing following a sudden ground collapse at a Shenzhen city railway construction site in China. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway site. A rescue operation is underway, residents evacuated, and an investigation into the cause has commenced.
Thirteen workers are reported missing after an unexpected ground collapse at a railway construction site in Shenzhen, China, according to local officials.
The incident took place around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at a construction area of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway, within Bao'an District, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Authorities have launched a comprehensive rescue operation.
Evacuation procedures for nearby residents have been completed, and temporary traffic controls have been enforced around the site. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the collapse.
