Afcons Achieves Longest Delhi Metro Tunnelling Drive

In a landmark achievement for Delhi Metro Phase-IV, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd completed the longest tunnelling drive from Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft to Maa Anandmayee Marg Station. This marks a substantial milestone for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

Rajiv Dhankher, Director of Projects and Planning at DMRC, along with other senior officials, witnessed this significant engineering feat. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) AMRIT managed to bore through challenging mixed soil and hard rock, clocking in the longest drive of 2.65 km for Phase-IV.

Afcons' remarkable achievement was executed under demanding circumstances, often necessitating frequent cutter replacements. The tunnelling route was carefully designed to bypass heritage structures, ensuring minimal urban impact. Future challenges include completing the parallel circular tunnel by January 2025.

