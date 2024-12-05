Left Menu

Afcons Achieves Longest Delhi Metro Tunnelling Drive

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has achieved a significant milestone by completing the longest tunnelling drive in Delhi Metro Phase-IV, specifically from the Tughlakabad Airforce Launching Shaft to Maa Anandmayee Marg Station. The drive covered 2.65 km through complex ground conditions, marking a major progress on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

Rajiv Dhankher, Director of Projects and Planning at DMRC, along with other senior officials, witnessed this significant engineering feat. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) AMRIT managed to bore through challenging mixed soil and hard rock, clocking in the longest drive of 2.65 km for Phase-IV.

Rajiv Dhankher, Director of Projects and Planning at DMRC, along with other senior officials, witnessed this significant engineering feat. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) AMRIT managed to bore through challenging mixed soil and hard rock, clocking in the longest drive of 2.65 km for Phase-IV.

Afcons' remarkable achievement was executed under demanding circumstances, often necessitating frequent cutter replacements. The tunnelling route was carefully designed to bypass heritage structures, ensuring minimal urban impact. Future challenges include completing the parallel circular tunnel by January 2025.

