ISRO's Proba-3 Mission: A Leap in Solar Exploration

In a groundbreaking venture in precision-flying, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the Proba-3 mission, a collaborative solar experiment with the European Space Agency (ESA).

The launch, executed by a PSLV-C59 rocket, placed two satellites into the designated orbit 18 minutes after lift-off, aimed at studying the Sun's outer atmosphere with unprecedented accuracy.

As ESA's latest solar mission, Proba-3 demonstrates formation flying technologies, enabling 'solar eclipses on demand' to observe the Sun's corona. The mission marks a significant achievement in solar research and technological prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)