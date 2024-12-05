ISRO's Proba-3 Mission: A Leap in Solar Exploration
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Proba-3 mission, a joint solar experiment with the European Space Agency. This mission features two satellites flying in precise formation to study the Sun's corona. It aims to provide insights into space weather and demonstrate advanced formation flying technologies.
In a groundbreaking venture in precision-flying, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the Proba-3 mission, a collaborative solar experiment with the European Space Agency (ESA).
The launch, executed by a PSLV-C59 rocket, placed two satellites into the designated orbit 18 minutes after lift-off, aimed at studying the Sun's outer atmosphere with unprecedented accuracy.
As ESA's latest solar mission, Proba-3 demonstrates formation flying technologies, enabling 'solar eclipses on demand' to observe the Sun's corona. The mission marks a significant achievement in solar research and technological prowess.
