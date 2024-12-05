Left Menu

India Sets Benchmark in Nuclear Safety with Reduced Radiation Levels

India's Nuclear plants exemplify high safety standards with evidence of reduced radiation levels. Minister Jitendra Singh reassures the public, affirming robust safety protocols. New plants have been made functional, and safety measures are in place. India's advancements signal leadership in peaceful atomic energy applications and a commitment to public safety.

Updated: 05-12-2024 18:14 IST
  • India

In a significant announcement, Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, highlighted India's commitment to maintaining high safety standards at its nuclear plants, confirming a notable decline in radiation emissions.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Singh emphasized rigorous safety practices at sites like Kundakulam and Kalpakkam, reassuring the public of the nation's nuclear safety protocols.

Amidst political exchanges, Singh cited India's nuclear advancements, such as the indigenous reactor at Kakrapur, showcasing India's role in global nuclear prowess and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

