India Sets Benchmark in Nuclear Safety with Reduced Radiation Levels

In a significant announcement, Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, highlighted India's commitment to maintaining high safety standards at its nuclear plants, confirming a notable decline in radiation emissions.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Singh emphasized rigorous safety practices at sites like Kundakulam and Kalpakkam, reassuring the public of the nation's nuclear safety protocols.

Amidst political exchanges, Singh cited India's nuclear advancements, such as the indigenous reactor at Kakrapur, showcasing India's role in global nuclear prowess and innovation.

