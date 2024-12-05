Left Menu

Fishermen Arrested for Trespassing Gahirmatha Sanctuary

Ten fishermen were arrested by Odisha Forest department for illegal fishing in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Officials seized a trawler, sea fish, nets, and GPS devices. The sanctuary enforces year-round fishing bans, especially during Olive Ridley sea turtles' nesting season from November to May.

05-12-2024
In a significant operation, Odisha Forest department personnel have apprehended ten fishermen for illegally entering the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district. The incident was reported on Thursday by officials.

Authorities revealed that the fishermen hail from villages in Kendrapara and Balasore districts. Alongside the arrest, the department seized a fishing trawler, approximately 10 quintals of sea fish, fishing nets, and GPS devices near Barunei coast.

The Gahirmatha marine sanctuary enforces a strict no-fishing policy year-round, with heightened patrolling from November to May to protect the nesting grounds of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. This operation underscores the department's commitment to preserving marine biodiversity.

