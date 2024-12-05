Fishermen Arrested for Trespassing Gahirmatha Sanctuary

In a significant operation, Odisha Forest department personnel have apprehended ten fishermen for illegally entering the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district. The incident was reported on Thursday by officials.

Authorities revealed that the fishermen hail from villages in Kendrapara and Balasore districts. Alongside the arrest, the department seized a fishing trawler, approximately 10 quintals of sea fish, fishing nets, and GPS devices near Barunei coast.

The Gahirmatha marine sanctuary enforces a strict no-fishing policy year-round, with heightened patrolling from November to May to protect the nesting grounds of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles. This operation underscores the department's commitment to preserving marine biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)