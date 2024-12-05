Urgency in Tackling Ganga Pollution Before Maha Kumbh Mela

The National Green Tribunal has stressed the need for urgent action to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage into the Ganga River, as millions of pilgrims are expected to visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela starting from January 14.

Despite an earlier order, a comprehensive report on preventive measures is still awaited from the high-powered committee led by the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, raising concerns about potential health impacts on devotees.

The tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed report and emphasized the critical nature of addressing river pollution ahead of the religious event, granting a week for compliance and scheduling further proceedings for December 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)