India's Meteorological Breakthrough: Enhanced Weather Forecasting

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh announced a 40-50% improvement in forecast accuracy for severe weather events by the India Meteorological Department owing to upgraded tools and technologies. Advanced systems, including AI/ML, have been pivotal in enhancing predictions and timely warnings for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh revealed a significant enhancement in the accuracy of weather forecasts in India, citing a 40-50% improvement for severe events like heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. This achievement is attributed to the India Meteorological Department's continuous upgrades in tools and technologies over the past five years.

In a detailed statement to the Rajya Sabha, Singh highlighted the advancements in meteorological observations and systems, such as the integration of sophisticated dynamical numerical weather prediction models and AI-driven methodologies. These improvements have reinforced ground-based and upper air observations as well as the remote sensing network, enhancing real-time monitoring and prediction capabilities.

Moreover, the IMD has adopted modern dissemination tools, including mobile apps and social media platforms, to ensure the timely and effective communication of early warnings to the public. These efforts underscore the department's commitment to providing reliable weather services.

