Black Bear Captured and Relocated From Residential Area

A black bear wandered into a residential area in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, causing panic among locals. The Department of Wildlife Protection successfully captured the bear and released it into a wildlife sanctuary. Officials highlighted the importance of public awareness for coexistence with wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A black bear caused a stir in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir as it strayed into a residential zone. The Department of Wildlife Protection quickly acted upon the villagers' alerts and captured the bear safely.

The animal was sighted in Baila village, Mandi tehsil, after emerging from the nearby forest. It was successfully captured and released back to its natural habitat in the Tata Kutti Wildlife Sanctuary.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in such situations. They stressed the necessity of preserving forests and wildlife corridors to maintain harmony between humans and animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

