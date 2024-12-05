Delhi Shivers as Temperatures Drop to Season's Coldest

Delhi residents felt the chill on Thursday night as temperatures plummeted to a season-low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The fall in temperature came as a stark contrast to Wednesday's reading of 12.5 degrees Celsius, showcasing a drop of four degrees in merely 24 hours.

The meteorological records indicate that November has been particularly cold so far, with the second-coldest night recorded just days ago on November 26, when mercury levels touched 9.5 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the same period last year saw temperatures hitting a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius on November 29.

Thursday also featured the second-lowest daytime temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, with the thermometer previously hitting a low of 23.5 degrees Celsius on November 18. As the city braces for foggy conditions, the IMD forecasts maximum and minimum temperatures of 26 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively for Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)