Delhi Shivers as Temperatures Drop to Season's Coldest
Delhi experienced its coldest night with temperatures falling to 8.5°C, with further drops expected. This marks a sharp decline from the previous night, indicative of a chilly trend. Daytime temperatures were also notably low, amidst fluctuating humidity levels, while shallow fog is anticipated.
Delhi residents felt the chill on Thursday night as temperatures plummeted to a season-low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The fall in temperature came as a stark contrast to Wednesday's reading of 12.5 degrees Celsius, showcasing a drop of four degrees in merely 24 hours.
The meteorological records indicate that November has been particularly cold so far, with the second-coldest night recorded just days ago on November 26, when mercury levels touched 9.5 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the same period last year saw temperatures hitting a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius on November 29.
Thursday also featured the second-lowest daytime temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius, with the thermometer previously hitting a low of 23.5 degrees Celsius on November 18. As the city braces for foggy conditions, the IMD forecasts maximum and minimum temperatures of 26 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively for Friday.
