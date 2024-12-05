Air Pollution Crisis: Call for Unity in Action
A delegation of citizens and experts met Rahul Gandhi to address the air pollution crisis, emphasizing its urgent effect on public health. Gandhi assured support and proposed a collective response in Parliament. Delegates proposed actionable solutions, urging for nationwide cooperation to tackle this issue effectively.
- Country:
- India
A diverse delegation of concerned citizens and experts converged at the Parliament House to meet Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the looming air pollution crisis as a pressing public health emergency.
Former Congress Chief Gandhi assured the delegation he would spotlight the severity of the issue in Parliament, advocating for immediate measures.
With renowned figures like Dr. Sanjeev Bagai and environmentalists Jai Dhar Gupta, Vimlendu Jha, and Bhavreen Khandari present, the delegation called for actionable strategies to combat this pressing problem, labeling it a national emergency that demands a unified response, free from political blame games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
