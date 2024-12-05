Air Pollution Crisis: Call for Unity in Action

A diverse delegation of concerned citizens and experts converged at the Parliament House to meet Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the looming air pollution crisis as a pressing public health emergency.

Former Congress Chief Gandhi assured the delegation he would spotlight the severity of the issue in Parliament, advocating for immediate measures.

With renowned figures like Dr. Sanjeev Bagai and environmentalists Jai Dhar Gupta, Vimlendu Jha, and Bhavreen Khandari present, the delegation called for actionable strategies to combat this pressing problem, labeling it a national emergency that demands a unified response, free from political blame games.

