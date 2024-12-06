Left Menu

India Challenges Climate Injustice at Landmark ICJ Hearing

India addressed the International Court of Justice, criticizing developed nations for exploiting carbon budgets and failing on climate-finance promises. India emphasized fairness and equity in climate responsibilities, urging developed countries to provide more financial support and take lead actions. The hearing addresses countries' legal obligations in combating climate change.

Updated: 06-12-2024 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), India criticized developed nations for exacerbating the climate crisis by overusing carbon budgets while neglecting climate-finance commitments. India's representative, Luther M Rangreji, highlighted the imbalance in climate responsibilities, pressing for equity and differentiated duties based on historical emissions.

The court is evaluating the legal obligations nations have in tackling climate change and the repercussions if these are ignored. India urged the ICJ to adhere to existing frameworks, cautioning against imposing new burdens. It demanded that wealthier nations, who have historically benefited from fossil fuels, lead in achieving net-zero emissions and supporting developing countries financially.

India also condemned the inadequate climate-finance initiatives for the Global South and reiterated its commitment to the Paris Agreement while emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding its citizens' welfare. The hearing, initiated by Pacific island nations and Vanuatu, involves 98 countries and aims to set a global precedent in environmental justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

