Seismic Jolt: California's Coast on Alert for Tsunami

A powerful magnitude 7 earthquake rattled the northern California coast on Thursday, triggering tsunami warnings that put residents on high alert across a substantial portion of the U.S. West Coast, officials confirmed.

The seismic activity was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers and was centered roughly 39 miles west of Ferndale, a sparsely inhabited area in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In response, the National Tsunami Center issued a warning covering areas from Dunes City, Oregon, down to San Francisco and San Jose, California, approximately 400 miles away.

This alert placed San Francisco and the larger Bay Area under the threat of a potential tsunami, instilling concern among local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)