Tsunami Scare Ends as Quake Hits U.S. West Coast

The National Weather Service has called off its tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast, following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled the region early Thursday.

The seismic activity initially led to a tsunami warning affecting approximately 5.3 million residents in California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in San Francisco experienced a rolling motion lasting several seconds, accompanied by smaller aftershocks. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)