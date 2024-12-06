Tsunami Scare Ends as Quake Hits U.S. West Coast
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the U.S. West Coast, initially generating a tsunami warning for 5.3 million Californians. Felt as far south as San Francisco, the quake resulted in no major damage or injuries. The tsunami warning has since been canceled by the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has called off its tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast, following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled the region early Thursday.
The seismic activity initially led to a tsunami warning affecting approximately 5.3 million residents in California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Residents in San Francisco experienced a rolling motion lasting several seconds, accompanied by smaller aftershocks. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.
