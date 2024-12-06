Northern California Shaken by 7.0 Earthquake, Brief Tsunami Scare Ensues

Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, shaking communities and prompting a tsunami warning for over five million people along the U.S. West Coast. The epicenter was west of Ferndale in Humboldt County, and the quake's effects were felt southwards to San Francisco.

Reports of significant damage or injuries were absent, though the quake caused items to fall from shelves, and children were evacuated from schools. Many cities, including Eureka, advised residents to move to higher ground as a precaution against the tsunami warning, which was lifted shortly after being issued.

The quake, characterized as a strike-slip event, underscores the seismic activity in the region where three tectonic plates converge. Despite the initial fears, the tsunami warning was lifted, and residents and officials began cleanup and damage assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)