Left Menu

Northern California Shaken by 7.0 Earthquake, Brief Tsunami Scare Ensues

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, affecting millions and initiating a short-lived tsunami warning. While the quake caused some structural damage and panic, there were no major injuries reported. The region prepared for more aftershocks, as it is located in a highly seismically active area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 06-12-2024 04:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 04:13 IST
Northern California Shaken by 7.0 Earthquake, Brief Tsunami Scare Ensues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Northern California was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, shaking communities and prompting a tsunami warning for over five million people along the U.S. West Coast. The epicenter was west of Ferndale in Humboldt County, and the quake's effects were felt southwards to San Francisco.

Reports of significant damage or injuries were absent, though the quake caused items to fall from shelves, and children were evacuated from schools. Many cities, including Eureka, advised residents to move to higher ground as a precaution against the tsunami warning, which was lifted shortly after being issued.

The quake, characterized as a strike-slip event, underscores the seismic activity in the region where three tectonic plates converge. Despite the initial fears, the tsunami warning was lifted, and residents and officials began cleanup and damage assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024