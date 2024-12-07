Left Menu

Light showers likely over parts of Jharkhand on Dec 8, 9

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 11:25 IST
Light showers likely over parts of Jharkhand on Dec 8, 9
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is likely to experience cloudy weather, with the possibility of light showers on Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The minimum temperature is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, while the maximum temperature may drop by one to two degrees Celsius due to a change in weather, he said.

Garhwa was the coldest in the state at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Ranchi shivered at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

''The minimum temperature may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours due to cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain on Sunday,'' Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

He said that light rain is expected in the western parts of Jharkhand on Sunday, while light to moderate rainfall is likely across the state on Monday, barring its northwestern parts, he said.

Anand said that the changes in weather would be caused by a circulation formed under the influence of a western disturbance.

The system is approaching towards Jharkhand and it would also attract moisture from the Bay of Bengal, which would lead to light to moderate rainfall in isolated pockets of the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024