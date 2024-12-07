Future-Proof Urban Planning Highlighted at East Zone Conference
The Arunachal Pradesh Governor, KT Parnaik, emphasized urgent urban planning needs at the East Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India. He highlighted challenges like inadequate infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and called for regional planning to balance urban growth with environmental conservation, using modern technologies for enhancement.
At the East Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd), underscored the pressing need for comprehensive, future-oriented urban planning in the region. He emphasized the challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and insufficient public spaces, which significantly impact the quality of life in urban settlements.
Governor Parnaik stressed the importance of regional planning in a state characterized by geographical diversity. He advocated for moving beyond individual towns and adopting a region-wide approach that promotes balanced growth, efficient resource allocation, and enhanced connectivity. Such an initiative would foster greater economic and social integration.
Highlighting the unique challenges of the North East, Parnaik called for sustainable development that maintains a balance between urban growth and environmental conservation. He urged the Institute of Town Planners, India, to support Arunachal Pradesh through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the usage of modern technologies such as GIS and AI-based planning tools, suggesting the development of smart villages with traditional aesthetics and modern amenities.
