Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Monitoring System Faces Setbacks

After a short-lived improvement, Delhi's air quality plummeted back to 'poor'. As pollutants spike, the city's monitoring system struggles with outdated data. Current readings are alarming, with significant health risks from PM2.5 and PM10 particles. The system's data inaccuracies hinder timely air quality assessment and management efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:54 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Monitoring System Faces Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality, after a temporary improvement, has once again deteriorated to the 'poor' category, reflecting a challenging environmental situation. On Saturday, the city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 233, worsening from Friday's 197. The primary pollutants contributing to this decline were PM2.5 and PM10, posing health threats due to their ability to infiltrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

Reports from 38 air quality monitoring stations indicated that air quality severely declined, with two stations rating 'very poor', 30 as 'poor', and the remainder showing 'moderate'. According to projections by the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality is expected to remain 'poor' over the weekend and potentially reach 'very poor' levels by Tuesday.

The city's decision-making in air quality management is further complicated by the outdated data of the Decision Support System (DSS), which hasn't been updated since late November. A Commission for Air Quality Management official suggested that the system is still under development, and data inaccuracies are impeding its full commission, pending essential revisions. This delay hampers strategic pollution management and mitigation efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024