Nature-Based Solutions Could Create 32 Million Jobs by 2030, Report Reveals

Investing in nature-based solutions (NbS) could generate up to 32 million jobs worldwide by 2030, according to a report launched during the 16th session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Conference of the Parties (COP16) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This report, Decent Work in Nature-based Solutions 2024, was jointly developed by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The report emphasizes the potential of NbS, which involve actions to conserve, restore, and manage ecosystems sustainably, to address climate and biodiversity crises while creating significant employment opportunities, particularly in developing regions.

The Current Landscape of NbS Employment

Globally, over 60 million people are employed in NbS activities, spanning terrestrial, freshwater, coastal, and marine ecosystems. NbS work is predominantly concentrated in low- and middle-income countries, where it is more labour-intensive, offering substantial opportunities for job creation in vulnerable populations.

“NbS offer an essential tool for addressing the interlinked crises of climate change and biodiversity loss while delivering critical benefits for human well-being and livelihoods, including good jobs,” stated Stewart Maginnis, Deputy Director-General of IUCN.

Regional Growth Potential

The report predicts that the most significant employment growth from NbS investments will occur in Africa, Latin America, and the Arab States. In these regions, NbS employment could increase from 2.5 million workers today to over 13 million by 2030. This would elevate their global share of NbS employment from 5% to more than 40%.

Mirey Atallah, Chief of UNEP’s Climate Adaptation Branch, highlighted the potential of integrating NbS with traditional infrastructure investments, termed "green-grey" infrastructure, to drive job creation. “With trillions of dollars of infrastructure investment in the pipeline, NbI [nature-based infrastructure] offers an excellent opportunity to channel significant funding into nature while creating decent work and enhancing climate resilience,” she said.

Key Challenges and Solutions

The report underscores the challenges of skills gaps in technical and core competencies, which hinder the growth and quality of NbS jobs. Most current roles are medium-skilled, but higher-skilled positions are expected to rise, necessitating targeted training and education programs.

To maximize NbS employment potential, the report recommends:

Strengthening policy frameworks to promote NbS integration into climate and biodiversity strategies.

Investing in skills development to address workforce shortages and improve job quality.

Enhancing research and data collection to better quantify and target NbS impacts.

Promoting inclusivity and worker rights in NbS-related industries.

Additionally, the report calls for "just transition" measures to ensure that affected workers and communities can adapt as demand for NbS grows. “While the green transition offers overall benefits, specific groups may face employment challenges. Mobilizing resources and implementing just transition measures are essential for equitable outcomes,” said Moustapha Kamal Gueye, ILO Director for Just Transitions.

Future Outlook

The report positions NbS as a cornerstone for sustainable development, offering economic, environmental, and social benefits. By integrating NbS into national policies and investing in labor-intensive projects, countries can simultaneously address pressing global challenges while driving inclusive economic growth.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of global climate adaptation and biodiversity restoration, signaling a shift toward a greener and more sustainable workforce. “We hope this report will guide policymakers and practitioners in leveraging employment opportunities when planning and implementing NbS,” Gueye concluded.

As nations ramp up investments in NbS, this report serves as a blueprint for realizing the dual benefits of ecosystem protection and job creation on a global scale.