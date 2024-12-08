ISRO's Triumph: Launch of Proba-3 Satellites Heralds New Era in Solar Research

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached new heights with the successful launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellites using the PSLV-C59 rocket. This mission, described as groundbreaking by experts, holds promise for significant advancements in solar research by enhancing our understanding of the Sun's corona and solar wind.

According to P V Venkitakrishnan, former director of ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office, the innovative design and advanced technologies employed in this mission could pave the way for future breakthroughs in space weather forecasting and solar physics research. Proba-3 represents a collaborative endeavor between ESA and ISRO, designed expressly to explore the Sun's challenging outer atmosphere.

This mission stands out as it promises six continuous hours of solar observation during each orbit, simulating approximately 50 natural solar eclipses each year. With ISRO providing the reliable launch platform, the mission underscores the agency's capacity for adept space diplomacy and its role in cost-effective satellite launches.

