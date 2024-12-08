Left Menu

ISRO's Triumph: Launch of Proba-3 Satellites Heralds New Era in Solar Research

ISRO successfully launched ESA's Proba-3 satellites via the PSLV-C59 rocket, marking a groundbreaking mission for solar research. The collaborative effort aims to deepen understanding of the Sun's corona and solar wind, advancing future space weather forecasting through innovative technology and precise satellite formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:59 IST
ISRO's Triumph: Launch of Proba-3 Satellites Heralds New Era in Solar Research
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached new heights with the successful launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellites using the PSLV-C59 rocket. This mission, described as groundbreaking by experts, holds promise for significant advancements in solar research by enhancing our understanding of the Sun's corona and solar wind.

According to P V Venkitakrishnan, former director of ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office, the innovative design and advanced technologies employed in this mission could pave the way for future breakthroughs in space weather forecasting and solar physics research. Proba-3 represents a collaborative endeavor between ESA and ISRO, designed expressly to explore the Sun's challenging outer atmosphere.

This mission stands out as it promises six continuous hours of solar observation during each orbit, simulating approximately 50 natural solar eclipses each year. With ISRO providing the reliable launch platform, the mission underscores the agency's capacity for adept space diplomacy and its role in cost-effective satellite launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024