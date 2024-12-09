Retail Giants Pressured to Tackle Heat Hazards in Asian Factory Chains
Workers in garment factories across Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Pakistan face rising temperatures due to climate change. New EU regulations make retailers like Inditex and H&M accountable for improving working conditions. A report urges brands to invest in cooling solutions and higher wages to support affected workers.
As climate change escalates temperatures, workers in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Pakistan garment factories are increasingly exposed to extreme heat, according to a recent report. Multinational retailers are urged to assist in improving conditions.
New EU regulations pressure companies such as H&M and Nike to address supplier working conditions, demanding investments in cooling systems to combat rising 'wet-bulb' temperatures. This comes alongside findings from Cornell University, indicating a 42% rise in extreme temperature days between 2020 and 2024.
Experts suggest sustainable factory upgrades and better worker compensation to mitigate productivity loss due to heat stress. With potential apparel export losses hitting $65 billion by 2030, brands face mounting demands to safeguard workers' health amidst growing climate challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
