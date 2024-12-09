Left Menu

2024: The Warmest Year Ever, Climate Milestone Reached

2024 is predicted to be the warmest year ever recorded, with temperatures exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. November 2024 experienced record temperatures. These findings underscore the urgent need for climate action under the Paris Agreement.

The year 2024 is expected to become the warmest year on record, with temperatures predicted to rise above 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, according to the European climate agency Copernicus.

November 2024 recorded an average surface air temperature of 14.10 degrees Celsius, marking it the second warmest compared to previous Novembers. This is just one of 16 months in the past 17 that have seen global temperatures exceed the critical 1.5-degree threshold.

India's November 2024 was the second warmest since 1901. Experts highlight that urgent climate action is needed for future sustainability despite this milestone not breaching the Paris Agreement goals.

