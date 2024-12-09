Left Menu

The Looming Threat: Global Drylands on the Rise

A UNCCD report highlights a significant global increase in drylands, covering over 40% of Earth's land by 2020. If greenhouse gas emissions aren't curbed, more humid areas will convert to drylands, impacting billions. Key affected regions include parts of Europe, the US, and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:59 IST
The Looming Threat: Global Drylands on the Rise
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation, a report by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) warns of an accelerating trend in global dryland expansion, now encompassing more than 40% of Earth's land. The document, unveiled at the 16th conference of the UNCCD in Riyadh, outlines the dire consequences of unchecked greenhouse gas emissions.

The past three decades have witnessed an addition of 4.3 million square kilometers of drylands, an area larger than India by nearly a third. Without measures to mitigate emissions, the phenomenon could convert an additional three percent of humid regions to arid landscapes by the century's end.

The burgeoning issue of desertification poses an existential threat to 2.3 billion people currently residing in these drylands, a number projected to swell to five billion by 2100. Countries across Europe, the US, and China are among the most vulnerable, as highlighted by UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024