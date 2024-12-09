Left Menu

Unraveling Autism: Genetic Links and New Discoveries

A study by RGCB identified a novel mutation in the TLX3 gene related to Autism Spectrum Disorder, affecting cerebellum development. This research highlights the gene's role in ASD and its impact on social skills, repetitive behaviors, and motor functions, emphasizing the need for global genetic analysis.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:48 IST
A groundbreaking study by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology has uncovered a new genetic mutation linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Released on Monday, the study reveals that a mutation in the TLX3 gene affects cerebellum development, a critical component for balance and motor coordination.

Dr. Jackson James and his team demonstrated that eliminating the TLX3 gene in mice led to autistic traits, including social skill deficits and motor abnormalities. Published in the esteemed journal iScience, the research underscores the significance of this mutation in understanding ASD's complexities.

In collaboration with CSIR-IGIB, the research identified the TLX3 mutation in human cases of ASD. Calling for a genome-wide analysis, Dr. James emphasized the necessity to explore this mutation's frequency in global populations, showing the importance of genetic research in tackling autism's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

