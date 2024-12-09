Hydrochloric Acid Leak Disrupts National Highway 66

A hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker has been reported on National Highway 66 in Dakshina Kannada district, according to officials. The incident occurred near Kotekar Uchila at around 5 pm on Monday.

The tanker, transporting hydrochloric acid from Karwar to Kochi, began leaking due to an alleged technical fault, prompting concerns over potential respiratory issues for nearby residents. Efforts by the police and emergency services, including teams from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and the fire department, are underway to manage the situation.

Despite the leak, traffic along the busy highway continues uninterrupted, and no specific advisories have been issued. Authorities are maintaining a cautious watch over the situation to mitigate any risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)