Hydrochloric Acid Leak Disrupts National Highway 66

A technical fault caused a hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker on National Highway 66 in Dakshina Kannada, leading to potential respiratory risks for nearby residents. Emergency services responded to control the situation, while authorities closely monitor developments. Traffic remains unaffected, with no advisories issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A hydrochloric acid leak from a gas tanker has been reported on National Highway 66 in Dakshina Kannada district, according to officials. The incident occurred near Kotekar Uchila at around 5 pm on Monday.

The tanker, transporting hydrochloric acid from Karwar to Kochi, began leaking due to an alleged technical fault, prompting concerns over potential respiratory issues for nearby residents. Efforts by the police and emergency services, including teams from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and the fire department, are underway to manage the situation.

Despite the leak, traffic along the busy highway continues uninterrupted, and no specific advisories have been issued. Authorities are maintaining a cautious watch over the situation to mitigate any risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

