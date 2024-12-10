Eruptive Chaos: Kanlaon's Ash Eruption Sparks Mass Evacuations in Philippines

In a dramatic turn of events, 87,000 individuals are being evacuated from the central Philippine region following a forceful eruption of Mount Kanlaon on Negros island. The eruption, which sent a towering ash plume skyward, now prompts heightened alerts due to potential explosive eruptions.

Visibility became a significant concern as volcanic ash spread extensively, affecting areas over 200 kilometers away, including Antique province. Officials warned of the health risks posed by the ash as flights were cancelled and disrupted due to the eruption.

Government efforts are underway to support those evacuated from the 6-kilometer danger zone. With schools shut and curfews imposed, authorities are preparing for possible further evacuations while monitoring air quality and volcanic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)