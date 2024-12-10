IIT Madras Unveils World's First 3D High-Resolution Fetal Brain Images

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by unveiling the world's most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the fetal brain, as announced by Director V Kamakoti.

The institute's Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre successfully utilized cutting-edge Brain Mapping Technology to digitally capture 5,132 brain sections, paving the way for advancements in fetal imaging and potential breakthroughs in treating developmental disorders such as learning disabilities and autism.

This monumental research, primarily Indian-driven but also involving international collaboration, has been recognized by the prestigious Journal of Comparative Neurology and is available globally. The project demonstrates India's capability in advanced neuroscience, accomplished at a fraction of the cost compared to Western counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)