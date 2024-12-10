Left Menu

India's Urban Transformation: Harnessing Investments for a Developed Future

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted a 16-fold increase in urban sector investments since 2014, emphasizing the crucial role of urban development in India's growth. Key initiatives like PMAY 2.0 and AMRUT have accelerated progress, with efforts to enhance urban housing and livelihood schemes, alongside successful waste management projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:20 IST
India's Urban Transformation: Harnessing Investments for a Developed Future
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a robust increase in urban sector investments since 2014, citing a 16-fold surge amounting to Rs 28,52,527 crore compared to the previous decade.

At a recent press conference, Khattar pointed out strategic urban schemes like AMRUT and PMAY 2.0, which provide crucial frameworks for urban development, sanitation, and housing, catering especially to migrant populations.

Highlighting key projects, including the effective remediation of dumpsites in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, the minister shed light on future-oriented initiatives and significant financial allocations that aim to propel India's urban growth as part of the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024