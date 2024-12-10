India's Urban Transformation: Harnessing Investments for a Developed Future

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a robust increase in urban sector investments since 2014, citing a 16-fold surge amounting to Rs 28,52,527 crore compared to the previous decade.

At a recent press conference, Khattar pointed out strategic urban schemes like AMRUT and PMAY 2.0, which provide crucial frameworks for urban development, sanitation, and housing, catering especially to migrant populations.

Highlighting key projects, including the effective remediation of dumpsites in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, the minister shed light on future-oriented initiatives and significant financial allocations that aim to propel India's urban growth as part of the Centre's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

