Delhi Cracks Down on Pollution: Sweeping Measures Under GRAP

Delhi's environmental authorities have reinforced stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan to combat hazardous air quality. Key actions include site inspection, closure orders, and tackling illegal dumping. Tools like anti-smog guns and water sprinklers were deployed, while active grievance resolution efforts were highlighted amid alarming pollution levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:23 IST
In a determined move to address the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi, authorities have initiated comprehensive actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Officials reported that 260 sites violated dust norms, 204 projects faced Environmental Clearance action, and 35 were issued closure notices.

Efforts to curb illegal dumping resulted in actions against 775 sites, while 259 diesel generators were sealed during the period of heightened measures. Additionally, over 24,000 complaints were managed, demonstrating a rigorous enforcement approach.

Further stringent measures include inspections in the construction, industrial, and hospitality sectors, which aim to ensure compliance with environmental regulations amid worsening air quality indicated by an AQI of 494, the city's second-worst in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

