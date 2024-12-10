Left Menu

Europe's Rocket Ambitions Challenge SpaceX and Cosmic Expansion Mystery

Maiaspace aims to rival SpaceX with its reusable rocket in Europe, while new data from the Webb telescope suggests that the universe is expanding faster than predicted. This accelerating rate of expansion, known as the Hubble Tension, may be influenced by unknown dark matter and energy components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:27 IST
Europe's Rocket Ambitions Challenge SpaceX and Cosmic Expansion Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maiaspace, a European startup backed by ArianeGroup, is intensifying its efforts to develop a reusable rocket that could slow the rapid ascent of Elon Musk's SpaceX. From a secluded area in Normandy, France, technicians are rigorously testing their rocket, slated for commercial satellite launches by 2026. This project represents a significant step in Europe's ambitions to create a competitive, reusable launcher.

Meanwhile, a major discovery in space science has scientists scratching their heads. The James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed that the universe's expansion is occurring at a much faster rate than previously thought. This acceleration adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting the Hubble Tension discrepancy, named after the original findings by the Hubble Space Telescope, could involve mysterious dark matter and dark energy influencing cosmic growth.

Both advancements mark critical junctures for their respective fields. Maiaspace's pursuit signifies Europe's determination to secure its position in the space industry, while the rapid cosmic expansion compels astronomers to reconsider established models of the universe's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024