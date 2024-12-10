Rapid Response Quells Paschim Vihar Blaze
A fire erupted at an under-construction building in Paschim Vihar, Outer Delhi, on Tuesday evening. The Delhi Fire Services promptly dispatched six tenders after receiving an emergency call at 5 pm. The fire was successfully extinguished within 50 minutes, ensuring minimal damage.
A fire broke out at an under-construction building in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, an official from the Delhi Fire Services reported.
Upon receiving an emergency call at 5 pm, the department promptly responded.
Six fire tenders were dispatched immediately, and the fire was brought under control within 50 minutes, minimizing potential damage and ensuring public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
