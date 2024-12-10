Left Menu

Rapid Response Quells Paschim Vihar Blaze

A fire erupted at an under-construction building in Paschim Vihar, Outer Delhi, on Tuesday evening. The Delhi Fire Services promptly dispatched six tenders after receiving an emergency call at 5 pm. The fire was successfully extinguished within 50 minutes, ensuring minimal damage.

Updated: 10-12-2024 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

