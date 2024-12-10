Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse in Cairo Sparks Safety Concerns

A six-storey building collapsed in Cairo, Egypt, killing eight and injuring three. The incident highlights issues of shoddy construction and lack of maintenance. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the government intensifies efforts to crackdown on illegal constructions and improve housing safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A catastrophic residential building collapse occurred on Tuesday in Cairo, claiming at least eight lives, according to local authorities.

The Egyptian Health Ministry confirmed that the six-storey building's collapse in the western Waili district also left three people injured who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Cairo's Governor, Ibrahim Saber, issued directives for the evacuation of adjacent homes as a precaution, amidst ongoing investigations by prosecutors to determine the collapse's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

