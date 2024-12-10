Tragic Building Collapse in Cairo Sparks Safety Concerns

A catastrophic residential building collapse occurred on Tuesday in Cairo, claiming at least eight lives, according to local authorities.

The Egyptian Health Ministry confirmed that the six-storey building's collapse in the western Waili district also left three people injured who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Cairo's Governor, Ibrahim Saber, issued directives for the evacuation of adjacent homes as a precaution, amidst ongoing investigations by prosecutors to determine the collapse's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)