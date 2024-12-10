IIT Madras Unveils Groundbreaking 3D Brain Mapping

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's first research organization to release the most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the fetal brain. This revolutionary project harnesses cutting-edge Brain Mapping Technology developed at the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre.

A total of 5,132 brain sections were digitized, marking a breakthrough in neuroscience that could lead to improved treatments for brain disorders. Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam leads this critical research, which holds immense significance for India, a country with a substantial annual childbirth rate.

The dataset, known as 'DHARANI', is available for free to researchers globally through an open-source platform. Completed at a fraction of the cost compared to western countries, the project also involved international collaboration and support from industry leaders, further positioning India at the forefront of brain mapping science.

