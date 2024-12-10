Left Menu

IIT Madras Unveils Groundbreaking 3D Brain Mapping

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released the most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the fetal brain, marking a pioneering achievement in neuroscience. This project, led by Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, combines global expertise and will assist in understanding brain development and disorders. It's open-source and cost-efficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:10 IST
IIT Madras Unveils Groundbreaking 3D Brain Mapping
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's first research organization to release the most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the fetal brain. This revolutionary project harnesses cutting-edge Brain Mapping Technology developed at the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre.

A total of 5,132 brain sections were digitized, marking a breakthrough in neuroscience that could lead to improved treatments for brain disorders. Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam leads this critical research, which holds immense significance for India, a country with a substantial annual childbirth rate.

The dataset, known as 'DHARANI', is available for free to researchers globally through an open-source platform. Completed at a fraction of the cost compared to western countries, the project also involved international collaboration and support from industry leaders, further positioning India at the forefront of brain mapping science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024