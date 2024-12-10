Tragedy at NCC Parade: Teacher's Sudden Death
A teacher named Ganesh Bhamaiya Konkani from Nandurbar district died unexpectedly during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) parade in Nagpur's military cantonment. After fainting at the parade at 6:30 am, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police have started an investigation.
In a tragic incident, a teacher identified as Ganesh Bhamaiya Konkani, aged 49, passed away during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) parade. The event took place in the military cantonment area of Nagpur city on Tuesday morning.
Konkani, a resident of Paggan in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, had traveled to Nagpur with his students to attend an NCC camp. He collapsed while participating in the parade around 6:30 am.
Despite being rushed to a hospital in Kamptee, he was declared dead upon arrival. Police from the Old Kamptee station, who are handling the case, have labeled it an accidental death and launched a thorough investigation.
