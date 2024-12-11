Europe Advances in Space Race and Universe's Unexpected Expansion

In a bid to catch up to SpaceX, European company Maiaspace is intensifying its efforts to develop a reusable rocket. Set amidst a secluded forest in Normandy, France, the initiative is spearheaded by ArianeGroup, aiming to launch Europe's first partially reusable launcher by 2026, mainly targeting small commercial satellites.

In the realm of cosmology, the James Webb Space Telescope has substantiated the Hubble Space Telescope's earlier observation: Our universe is expanding 8% faster than our current astrophysical theories predict. This discrepancy, known as the Hubble Tension, may be related to mysterious cosmic forces such as dark energy and dark matter, prompting further scientific inquiries.

The developments in space technology and astrophysics underscore a vibrant and rapidly progressing sector, with Europe solidifying its presence in the space race and scientists delving into the complexities of the cosmos.

(With inputs from agencies.)