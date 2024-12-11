Left Menu

East Coast Prepares for Weather Whiplash: Rain to Bomb Cyclone

The US East Coast braces for a harsh weather system involving heavy rain, strong winds, and potential power outages due to an atmospheric river and a developing bomb cyclone. The storm poses flooding risks and slick travel conditions from Tuesday to Wednesday, affecting areas from Maine to Vermont.

Updated: 11-12-2024 04:51 IST
East Coast Prepares for Weather Whiplash: Rain to Bomb Cyclone
The US East Coast is gearing up for a tumultuous weather system promising heavy rain, fierce winds, and potential disruptions from Tuesday night to Wednesday night. This weather event is partly driven by an atmospheric river and the formation of a bomb cyclone.

Forecasts predict heavy rainfall and winds that could exceed 60 mph (97 kph), threatening power outages and flooding in several areas. Utility companies are on high alert as the storm intensifies. Derek Schroeter from the National Weather Service warns of the storm's capacity to bring significant rainfall and sharp temperature fluctuations, particularly in New England.

Precautions are underway, with some schools in Maine already delaying classes and Vermont issuing flood watches. Authorities in Montpelier, Vermont, advise residents to prepare for possible flooding as they keep a close watch on river levels. Ski resorts in the region caution visitors to prepare for wet and stormy conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

