Impending La Niña: WMO Predicts Cooler But Short-Lived Climate Shift

There is more than a 50% likelihood that La Niña may develop in the next three months, bringing cooler ocean surface temperatures. However, this event is expected to be weak and short-lived, failing to counteract warming effects from greenhouse gases, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:31 IST
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday that there is more than a 50% chance of La Niña developing within the next three months. Despite this likelihood, any potential La Niña event is expected to be weak and short-lived.

La Niña, characterized by the cooling of ocean surface temperatures, could briefly alleviate high global temperatures projected to make 2024 the warmest year on record. The WMO reports a 55% probability of a transition to La Niña between December 2024 and February 2025, down from September's 60% forecast.

However, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized that even if La Niña does occur, it will not significantly offset the warming impact of record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases. As climate patterns evolve, global warming effects continue to dominate.

