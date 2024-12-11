Left Menu

Tourism's Carbon Footprint Soars Amidst Rapid Demand Growth

A study published in Nature Communications reveals that from 2009 to 2019, India, the US, and China were chiefly responsible for the 60% rise in tourism emissions, driven by increased travel demand. This surge is challenging global emissions targets set by the Paris Agreement.

Updated: 11-12-2024 18:17 IST
A recent study has highlighted a significant rise in tourism-related carbon emissions between 2009 and 2019, with India, the US, and China accountable for a substantial portion of this increase. The findings, published in Nature Communications, link the trend to population growth and an uptick in travel demand.

China's domestic travel spending surged by a remarkable 17% annually over the past decade, resulting in a notable 0.4 gigatonne increase in global emissions, followed by the US with 0.2 gigatonnes and India with 0.1 gigatonnes. The study underscores rising income levels in China and India as potential factors.

Tracking travel across 175 countries, researchers found that tourism-related emissions have grown over twice as fast as those from the broader global economy, posing challenges to global climate commitments, including the Paris Agreement.

