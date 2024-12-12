Miraculous Rescue: Boy Saved After 55-Hour Borewell Ordeal

A young boy, Aryan, found himself trapped in a harrowing situation after falling into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Dausa, Rajasthan. The incident triggered an extensive 55-hour rescue operation led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Rescuers faced numerous challenges, including navigating deep water levels and dealing with poor visibility underground, exacerbated by steam. Despite these difficulties, a parallel pit was excavated using drilling equipment to reach the child.

Ultimately, Aryan was successfully rescued and immediately transported to a hospital. His medical condition remains undisclosed, marking the end of a tense and complex operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)