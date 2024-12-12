Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Boy Saved After 55-Hour Borewell Ordeal

A five-year-old boy named Aryan fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa while playing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) embarked on a challenging 55-hour rescue operation, overcoming obstacles such as deep water levels and visibility issues. Aryan was eventually rescued and taken to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young boy, Aryan, found himself trapped in a harrowing situation after falling into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Dausa, Rajasthan. The incident triggered an extensive 55-hour rescue operation led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Rescuers faced numerous challenges, including navigating deep water levels and dealing with poor visibility underground, exacerbated by steam. Despite these difficulties, a parallel pit was excavated using drilling equipment to reach the child.

Ultimately, Aryan was successfully rescued and immediately transported to a hospital. His medical condition remains undisclosed, marking the end of a tense and complex operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

