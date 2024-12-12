Porur's Ascension as Chennai's IT Corridor: OMR 2.0

In the sprawling urban landscape of Chennai, Porur is rapidly shaping itself as the city's next major IT corridor, often referred to as OMR 2.0. Porur mirrors Old Mahabalipuram Road's success with its own flair as a nexus for technological advancement, industrial growth, and a booming real estate market.

Strategically located, Porur benefits from proximity to key industrial areas and superb connectivity via the Chennai-Bangalore Highway. This has attracted leading IT companies such as IBM, Cognizant, and TCS, diversifying employment with a mix of IT, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors, setting it apart from OMR.

Significant infrastructure investments, including Metro Phase 2 and road upgrades, are critical in Porur's rise. These enhancements will unlock premium FSI opportunities, fuelling a real estate boom with lucrative returns for investors. Despite facing issues like water scarcity and traffic, Porur's future remains undeniably promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)