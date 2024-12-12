Left Menu

Rains Ravage Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut, Reservoirs Surge

Tamil Nadu faces severe rainfall leading to school closures and flood concerns. Cyclone Fengal aftermath exacerbates the situation as areas remain waterlogged. Authorities release reservoir water and warn residents to be cautious. The rain continues to impact everyday life heavily, including affecting the agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:44 IST
Rains Ravage Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut, Reservoirs Surge
Severe rainfall pummeled Tamil Nadu on Thursday, leading authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and several districts. This follows the destructive impact of Cyclone Fengal, which flooded multiple regions.

In Chennai, streets are submerged, and residents have resorted to parking cars on flyovers to prevent damage. Traffic came to a halt, and three subways were shut.

With reservoirs filling rapidly, authorities released water to manage levels. Amidst warnings of more rain, relief teams remain on alert, and citizens are urged to stay vigilant.

