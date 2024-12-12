Rains Ravage Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut, Reservoirs Surge

Severe rainfall pummeled Tamil Nadu on Thursday, leading authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and several districts. This follows the destructive impact of Cyclone Fengal, which flooded multiple regions.

In Chennai, streets are submerged, and residents have resorted to parking cars on flyovers to prevent damage. Traffic came to a halt, and three subways were shut.

With reservoirs filling rapidly, authorities released water to manage levels. Amidst warnings of more rain, relief teams remain on alert, and citizens are urged to stay vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)