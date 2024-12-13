Vacant Building Collapse Sparks Midnight Emergency in Mumbai
A vacant four-storey building partially collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar early Friday. Officials confirmed no casualties, with emergency personnel clearing debris. The building, on Nishanpada Road, was uninhabited due to its poor condition. Fire brigade and police were deployed to manage the situation and prevent chaos.
In the early hours of Friday, a four-storey vacant building suffered a partial collapse in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area, according to officials on site.
No casualties have been reported from the incident, which occurred around 12:30 am on Nishanpada Road near Khoja Jamat Khana. The building was uninhabited due to its dilapidated condition, officials added.
Emergency response included five fire brigade vehicles conducting search-and-rescue operations, while police managed the large crowd that gathered to prevent any law-and-order disturbances.
