Vacant Building Collapse Sparks Midnight Emergency in Mumbai

In the early hours of Friday, a four-storey vacant building suffered a partial collapse in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area, according to officials on site.

No casualties have been reported from the incident, which occurred around 12:30 am on Nishanpada Road near Khoja Jamat Khana. The building was uninhabited due to its dilapidated condition, officials added.

Emergency response included five fire brigade vehicles conducting search-and-rescue operations, while police managed the large crowd that gathered to prevent any law-and-order disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)