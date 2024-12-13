First NSF Certification for PE Fittings in India

In a significant milestone, Aliaxis Utilities and Industry Private Limited has become the first company in India to receive NSF certification for its Polyethylene Fittings. This certification, recognized globally, requires strict adherence to health and safety standards for drinking water components and is awarded by the leading organization in water industry testing and certification, NSF.

The certification process involved rigorous testing and technical review of Aliaxis' PE Fittings, as well as an audit of its manufacturing facilities. Achieving this certification highlights Aliaxis' commitment to delivering high-quality, safe, and competitive products in the market, according to Aliaxis Managing Director, Mr. Rajiv Dhaimodker.

NSF's prestigious certification program is accredited by both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). This milestone underscores Aliaxis' status as a leader in advanced piping systems, providing innovative solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of global communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)