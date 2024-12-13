Left Menu

Boost Needed for PMAY-G: Panel Calls for Hike in Housing Assistance

A parliamentary committee recommends increasing financial support for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, extended till March 2029. The proposed hike aims to address stagnant assistance affecting home completion, and suggests strategies to support landless beneficiaries. Rising costs and inflation contribute to the urgency for revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:47 IST
Boost Needed for PMAY-G: Panel Calls for Hike in Housing Assistance
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliament's standing committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has recommended an increase in financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, which has been extended till March 2029. Headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, the committee highlights the need for revised aid to address stagnant amounts that hamper home completion.

The report, tabled in the Lok Sabha, detailed the scheme's current challenges, such as the financial assistance remaining at Rs 1.2 lakh for plain areas and Rs 1.3 lakh for hilly areas, despite rising costs due to inflation. More than two lakh landless beneficiaries still await state assistance for land purchase.

Against an initial target of 2.95 crore houses, 2.66 crore have been built as of October 22, with 29 lakh still lagging. The government has approved an additional two crore homes by 2029. The committee calls for a priority review of per-unit assistance and a policy to resolve the issue of landless beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024