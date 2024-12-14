New Measures to Combat Delhi-NCR's Winter Pollution Unveiled

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality has rolled out a revised plan to combat worsening pollution during the winter months, mandating rigorous actions when air quality drops. The new measures require schools to shift to hybrid learning models on days with severe pollution, ensuring educational continuity without compromising health.

Poor air quality in Delhi, aggravated by unfavorable weather conditions, tends to linger from November to January. During this period, the city implements the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), dividing air quality into stages from 'Poor' to 'Severe Plus'.

The updated guidelines restrict entry of inter-state buses that are not electric or powered by CNG/BS-VI diesel at Stage II. Provisions also call for resident welfare associations to supply electric heaters to staff to curb biomass burning. These newly introduced steps aim to protect vulnerable groups, while other specific restrictions on vehicles will apply in different stages of air quality deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)